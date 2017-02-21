Muslim activists Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi have started a crowdfunding campaign to support the repair of a St. Louis Jewish cemetery that was vandalized over the weekend. The campaign, which aims to raise $20,000, has already drawn more than $6,000 in donations.
Muslims Fundraise To Repair Vandalized St. Louis Jewish Cemetery - Fast Forward – Forward.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment