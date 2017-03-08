PITY THE DUTCH, if you can. The party led by a far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-Islam populist named Geert Wilders is on course to gain the most votes in next week’s parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. But the journalists who have dubbed Wilders “Holland’s Trump” and “the Donald Trump of the Netherlands” may owe the U.S. president an apology.
The "Dutch Trump" Is Even More Toxic Than the Real Thing
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 8:28 AM
