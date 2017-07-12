Longtime Media Critic And Writer Jack Shaheen Dies At 81 : Code Switch : NPR

Jack Shaheen, a researcher and writer who spent his life battling stereotypes of Arab-Americans and Muslims in pop culture, died Sunday in South Carolina. He was 81.

Reached by telephone in South Carolina on Monday, Shaheen's son remembered his father. "We in our family, we say that he was a great humanist," Michael Shaheen said. "He was a man who shared with not only his family, but with everyone he met, irrespective of class, race, religion or orientation of whatever kind. ... He lived his life that way, always."