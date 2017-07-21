Inside Yemen | FRONTLINE | PBS

Children describing the sounds bombs make as they fall. Streets covered with rotting garbage. Doctors and nurses who have gone months without pay, at hospitals struggling to care for an influx of cholera patients and malnourished infants.

That’s what FRONTLINE filmmaker Martin Smith and his team witnessed in May when they became the only foreign journalists given permission to enter Yemen, the country that’s home to what the United Nations recently called the “largest humanitarian crisis” in the world.

“People are not seeing what’s going on. We’re talking thousands of civilian dead,” Smith says in Inside Yemen, a documentary short released today by FRONTLINE.

Narrated by Smith, produced by Michelle Mizner and Sara Obeidat, and filmed by Scott Anger, Inside Yemen is a rare, up-close look at the consequences of two-plus years of airstrikes on the country by a Saudi-Arabia led coalition that has received weapons and tactical assistance from the United States.

“You have the region’s wealthiest country bombing the region’s poorest,”