Watchdog: Dallas woman discovers new Secret Service sex scandals through public information requests | Watchdog Column | DFW Investigations | Dave Lieber

"When the first Secret Service sex scandals broke a few years ago, she grew curious. A former senior partner at Thompson & Knight law firm in Dallas, she knew that federal law allows us to see government documents.

She began filing requests with the U.S. Department Homeland Security to learn of any incidents of agent misbehavior in the Secret Service, any investigations and disciplinary action.

I'll skip ahead to the end of her multi-year legal battle that ensued. She won. In the end, she received 3,914 pages, some of them so hot they almost burn the fingers...

My colleague Marina spent the week analyzing the documents and pulled out vignettes which are shared with this story. Here, though, are lowlights of behind-the-scenes mishaps of our vaunted Secret Service.

A culture of "wheels up; rings off" meant even married agents could party on foreign trips.

Secret Service K-9 units brought their dogs into their hotel room, which the dogs trashed. The agents made payoffs so the incident wouldn't be reported.

A agent who missed his flight later showed up drunk with two prostitutes. He was not disciplined.

Agents "engaged" with prostitutes in Amsterdam's red-light district during an advance team trip.

A supervisor choked a female subordinate because she rejected his sexual advances.

A supervisor offered a subordinate a larger office in return for sex.

A supervisor took a subordinate to a sex show while on duty.

A male agent's gun was stolen by a male prostitute he solicited online. The gun was never recovered.