Newsvine

FormalMonkey

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 313 Comments: 5103 Since: May 2009

DEA decides not to loosen restrictions on marijuana, keeping it schedule 1 (with heroin) - Vox

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FormalMonkey View Original Article: vox.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 11, 2016 10:30 AM
Discuss:

After years of anticipation, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has decided whether it will remove marijuana from its harshest legal classification: Nope.

The decision means marijuana will remain schedule 1, a category that includes other drugs like heroin and LSD, and is ranked higher than schedule 2, where cocaine and meth remain.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor