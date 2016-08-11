DEA decides not to loosen restrictions on marijuana, keeping it schedule 1 (with heroin) - Vox

After years of anticipation, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has decided whether it will remove marijuana from its harshest legal classification: Nope.
The decision means marijuana will remain schedule 1, a category that includes other drugs like heroin and LSD, and is ranked higher than schedule 2, where cocaine and meth remain.
Seeded on Thu Aug 11, 2016 10:30 AM
