Saudi airstrike hits a school in northern Yemen, killing 10 children - The Washington Post

SANAA, Yemen — Ten children died and 28 were injured in what Yemeni locals and officials described as an airstrike on a school in northern Yemen by a U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition. The aid group Doctors Without Borders confirmed receiving casualties at its medical facility in the area.

The children, according to local reports, were taking exams inside their classrooms in Haydan, an enclave of the city of Saada. Gruesome images of what appeared to be the bodies of the children have emerged on social-media sites.