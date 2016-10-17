Complaints Against Police Officers With Body Cameras Drop 93 Percent

Citizens’ complaints against police dropped by 93 percent when officers were equipped with body cameras, according to a recent study.

Cambridge University tracked 2,000 police officers employed in four UK law enforcement agencies and two US police departments.

In the United Kingdom, police agencies in Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Northern Ireland, the West Midlands, and West Yorkshire were monitored. In the United States, the Rialto and Ventura police departments were studied. The study covered 4,000 police shifts totaling 1.5 million officer work hours.

