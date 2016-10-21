Newsvine

FormalMonkey

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 313 Comments: 5103 Since: May 2009

The Dalai Lama and retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu have written a book titled "The Book of Joy" — Quartz

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FormalMonkey View Original Article: qz.com
Seeded on Fri Oct 21, 2016 7:45 AM
Discuss:

We should all be grateful that two of the happiest people in the world found each other and formed a beautiful friendship. The Dalai Lama and retired South African archbishop and freedom fighter Desmond Tutu have written a book together to share some of that joy. The Book of Joy outlines eight pillars of joy, according to principles of the mind and heart.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor