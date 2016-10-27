Newsvine

Bernie Sanders is trying to single handedly kill AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner

Sen. Bernie Sanders called on the Justice Department Wednesday to block the $85 billion AT&T (NYSE:T)-Time Warner (TWX) merger.

The Vermont politician warned in a letter to the department's antitrust division that the combination could result in a "gross concentration of power" in news media, and suggested that blocking the deal would help "preserve our democratic discourse and open competitive markets for speech and commerce."

