Sen. Bernie Sanders called on the Justice Department Wednesday to block the $85 billion AT&T (NYSE:T)-Time Warner (TWX) merger.
The Vermont politician warned in a letter to the department's antitrust division that the combination could result in a "gross concentration of power" in news media, and suggested that blocking the deal would help "preserve our democratic discourse and open competitive markets for speech and commerce."
Bernie Sanders is trying to single handedly kill AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Oct 27, 2016 9:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment