U.N. votes to start negotiating global nuclear weapons ban - UPI.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- As nations with nuclear weapons modernize their arsenals, and in some cases increase their size, non-nuclear countries overwhelmingly embraced a proposed ban on nuclear weapons in a United Nations committee meeting Thursday.

A vote in the U.N.'s disarmament and internationals security committee offered solid support for a global ban on nuclear weapons, with 123 nations voting in favor, 38 opposing and 16 abstaining from the vote.