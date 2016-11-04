Inside west Aleppo: civilian death toll rises in rebel assault as deadline approaches for bloody battle

He’s my only son, please doctors, do everything you can to save him,” the elderly woman wailed hysterically on the floor of emergency room al-Razi hospital in western Aleppo.

She did not know it yet, but her son was dead. Her family could not quite bring themselves to tell her, but he had passed away minutes earlier from his injuries - shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

Hazem Sharifeh, a 26-year-old trainee doctor, was killed by a rocket fired by rebel fighters from the opposition-held eastern side of the city on Thursday afternoon.