Nearly 50 countries vow to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 | The Independent

Nearly 50 countries vulnerable to climate change have agreed to use only renewable energy by 2050.
The 48 members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum made the decision while attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Marrakech, Morocco.
The Climate Vulnerable Forum was set up in 2009 and is made up of countries that are disproportionately affected by climate change.
