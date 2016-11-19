Newsvine

FormalMonkey

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 313 Comments: 5103 Since: May 2009

Nearly 50 countries vow to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 | The Independent

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FormalMonkey View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Nov 19, 2016 1:31 PM
Discuss:

Nearly 50 countries vulnerable to climate change have agreed to use only renewable energy by 2050.

The 48 members of the Climate Vulnerable Forum made the decision while attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Climate Vulnerable Forum was set up in 2009 and is made up of countries that are disproportionately affected by climate change.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor