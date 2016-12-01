More young people are watching Planet Earth 2 than The X Factor | The Independent

The BBC has confirmed that the first three episodes of Planet Earth IIhave attracted more viewers in the 16 to 34 age bracket than The X Factor on ITV.

Sir David Attenborough credited improvements in technology with the show’s increased success in its second season, which have brought animals closer to the viewer than ever through the use of remote cameras and made their environments look stunningly high-definition and real.

“I’m told that we are attracting a larger than normal number of younger viewers and apparently the music of Hans Zimmer in particular is striking a chord,” the naturalist added to the Radio Times. “That pleases me enormously.”