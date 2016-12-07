President-elect Donald Trump is about to inherit the most powerful surveillance apparatus in history. Combining unprecedented technological capabilities with a lax legal regime, his spying powers dwarf anything the notorious FBI director J. Edgar Hoover could have fathomed.
Trump will have wider spying powers than anything J. Edgar Hoover ever imagined - LA Times OpEd
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 1:57 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment