After fifteen years, prisoners at GITMO face more uncertainty than ever

"“WITH RESPECT TO GUANTÁNAMO,” President Obama told reporters in November, “it is true that I have not been able to close the darn thing.” Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of Guantánamo’s use as a detention facility for terrorism suspects. On Inauguration Day, the prison will pass to its third president, almost eight years after Obama ordered it closed within 12 months."

Posting from i-phone, so am seeding as an article. Full story: https://theintercept.com/2017/01/11/after-15-years-prisoners-at-guantanamo-face-more-uncertainty-than-ever/