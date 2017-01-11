Newsvine

After fifteen years, prisoners at GITMO face more uncertainty than ever

By FormalMonkey
Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:35 AM
"“WITH RESPECT TO GUANTÁNAMO,” President Obama told reporters in November, “it is true that I have not been able to close the darn thing.” Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of Guantánamo’s use as a detention facility for terrorism suspects. On Inauguration Day, the prison will pass to its third president, almost eight years after Obama ordered it closed within 12 months."

 

Posting from i-phone, so am seeding as an article.  Full story: https://theintercept.com/2017/01/11/after-15-years-prisoners-at-guantanamo-face-more-uncertainty-than-ever/

