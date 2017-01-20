Newsvine

Netanyahu congratulates 'my friend President Trump'

By FormalMonkey
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:07 PM
"Congrats to my friend President Trump,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter Friday, several hours before the president elect was scheduled to officially assume the title following his inauguration in Washington DC. “Look forward to working closely with you to make the alliance between Israel and the United States of America stronger than ever.”"

 

http://m.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Netanyahu-congratulates-my-friend-President-Trump-479095#article=6017RTI4NzVEMEM4NjhFRjIyQzIzRDkyMjNDMDE3REM5Nzk=

