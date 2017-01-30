Outrage over 8-year-old Yemeni girl killed by US troops in first Trump-authorized operation

"President Donald Trump may just have banned Yemenis from travelling to the United States, but he appears to have no problem intervening in their internal affairs. The newly inaugurated president authorized his first military raid over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of 30 Yemenis and an American soldier. The assault, which took place in the rural Yakla district of al-Bayda province, was reportedly an intelligence-seeking mission targeting a branch of terrorist organization al Qaeda. While Trump has hailed the operation as a success, paying tribute to the marine who died, social media activists have highlighted the ten women and children who were reportedly killed."

Full story here:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/bc.marfeel.com/www.albawaba.com/loop/outrage-over-8-year-old-yemeni-girl-killed-us-troops-first-trump-authorized-operation-931408%3Fmarfeeltn%3Damp?client=safari