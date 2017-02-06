Newsvine

FormalMonkey

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 313 Comments: 5282 Since: May 2009

Israel likely to pass bill retroactively legalising Jewish settlements

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By FormalMonkey
Mon Feb 6, 2017 10:09 AM
Discuss:

"Israel’s parliament looks likely to approve a controversial bill to retroactively “legalise” illegal Jewish outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land, setting up inevitable confrontation with the international community. As he prepared to fly back from meeting the UK prime minister in London, the Israeli leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Monday he had informed the White House he was flying back to take part in the vote, indicating he would support its passage."

 

Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/06/israel-likely-pass-bill-retroactively-legalising-jewish-settlements?CMP=share_btn_tw

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor