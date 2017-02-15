Newsvine

Trump Answers Question About Rise in Anti-Semitism by Citing Size of Electoral College Victory

By FormalMonkey
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:21 AM
"In today’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump was asked about the sharp rise in anti-Semitism and what he would say to Jewish communities around the world who believe his administration guilty of playing with xenophobia and racism. Trump immediately took that opportunity to bring up one of his favorite subjects — the size of his Electoral College victory."

 

http://www.mediaite.com/online/trump-answers-question-about-rise-in-anti-semitism-by-citing-size-of-electoral-college-victory/

