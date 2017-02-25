"Days after the nation elected Donald Trump president, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison launched a campaign to run the Democratic National Committee. Ellison was one of the first to announce his campaign to chair the party and quickly picked up powerful endorsements, including from U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer. Since the November campaign launch — he had been quietly preparing for quite a while — the race has grown."
Fast facts about Rep. Keith Ellison, who wants to lead the national Democratic Party – Twin Cities
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:09 AM
