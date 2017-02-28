"(New York) – The move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to incorporate human rights principles in its Host City Contract could help prevent major abuses by future Olympic hosts, the Sport and Rights Alliance (SRA) said today. The revised Host City Contract, developed with recommendations from a coalition of leading rights, transparency, and athletes’ organizations, was finalized in January 2017 and will first apply to the 2024 Summer Olympics."

Full article: https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/02/28/olympics-host-city-contract-requires-human-rights