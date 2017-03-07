Facebook reports the BBC for flagging sexualized child images

A BBC investigation has criticised Facebook for failing to tackle inappropriate content posted by its users, specifically sexualized images of children. Reporters tested Facebook's moderation tools by flagging 100 images which it thought broke company guidelines.

These included photos of people, aged 16 or under, "in highly sexualized poses," and with "obscene comments" posted underneath. The BBC also reported group pages with names including "hot xxxx schoolgirls," which contained stolen images. One photo in particular appeared to be a screenshot from a video containing child abuse.