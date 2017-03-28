Ahmed Kathrada, Anti-Apartheid Activist, Dies At 87 : The Two-Way : NPR

Ahmed Kathrada spent decades in jail with Nelson Mandela, then spent the first years of democracy helping to shape the country's government after the fall of apartheid. Kathrada, 87, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
According to a statement posted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, he "passed away peacefully after a short period of illness, following surgery to the brain."
Ahmed Kathrada, Anti-Apartheid Activist, Dies At 87
