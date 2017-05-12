Saudis to Boost U.S. Ties With $40 Billion Investment - Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia is preparing to cement ties with President Donald Trump by committing to unprecedented investments in the U.S.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is set to announce plans to deploy as much as $40 billion into U.S. infrastructure, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment may be unveiled as early as next week to coincide with Trump’s visit to the kingdom, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information is private. No final decisions have been made and the announcement may still be delayed, they said.