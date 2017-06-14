If a songwriter can win the Nobel Prize for literature, can CliffsNotes be art? During his official lecture recorded on June 4, laureate Bob Dylan described the influence on him of three literary works from his childhood: The Odyssey, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Moby-Dick. Soon after, writer Ben Greenman noted that in his lecture Dylan seemed to have invented a quote from Moby-Dick.
Did Bob Dylan take from SparkNotes for his Nobel lecture?
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:07 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment